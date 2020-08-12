1/
Mattie Hancock Castleberry "Ruth" Curtis
Mattie "Ruth" Hancock Castleberry Curtis died on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. She was 93 years old and a resident and native of Watson. She was a retired Bank Teller from National Bank. Visitation will be at Live Oak United Methodist Church on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 2pm until service at 3pm conducted by Bro. Dickie Davis. Burial will be in Live Oak United Methodist Church Cemetery, Watson. She is survived by her granddaughters, Ashley Elizabeth Sullivan Havard of Clinton and Linsey Sullivan Garig and husband, Bo of Watson. 3 great grandchildren, Dawson James Havard, Mary Elizabeth Havard and Josey Belle Garig. Ruth is preceded in death by her only son, James Eugene "Jimmy" Sullivan, Jr., husbands, Warren Donald Castleberry and Clyde Faye Curtis. Parents, James Ryles and Ethel Underwood Hancock, sisters, Elma M. Ott (Thomas) and Naomi Rogers (Newman) and brothers, Victor Hancock (Sybil) Walter S. Hancock (Orionona), Underwood Hancock (Mollie) and Robert D. Hancock (Annie) and younger siblings, James Hancock and Shelby Hancock. Pallbearers will be Dawson Havard, Bo Garig, Jay Nesom, Johnny Hancock, Robbie Hancock, Tommy Chavers and Keith Chavers. Ruth enjoyed music, dancing, playing the piano, gardening and sitting on the pier at the camp. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Autistic Self Advocacy Network, P.O. Box 66122, Washington, D.C. 20035. Please be mindful of COVID-19 guidelines and respectful of others in regards to social distancing and face masks. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Live Oak United Methodist Church
AUG
13
Service
03:00 PM
Live Oak United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
