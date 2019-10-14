Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mattie Louise Lauter. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Broadmoor United Methodist Church 10230 Mollylea Dr. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Broadmoor United Methodist Church 10230 Mollylea Dr. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mattie Louise Lauter, a beloved mother, grandmother, wife, and aunt, was born on October 18, 1924 in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. She grew up in the Depression era on a farm, and was the youngest child of Edwin and Emma Davis Tucker. She met Edwin Lauter, a fighter pilot having just returned from WWII, and the couple were married in December, 1947. The family moved to Baton Rouge in 1961, and built their life in the local community. She attended Southeastern Louisiana University, and served as a substitute teacher in East Baton Rouge Parish. Later on, she worked for many years as an Accountant for the Louisiana Department of Corrections, where she enjoyed her work and made many special friends. Louise was a devoted member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Dr., Baton Rouge, having joined the church in its formative period some 58 years ago. Her Celebration of Life will be held there on Thursday, October 17 at 11 am, one day before she would have turned 95 years of age, with a visitation beginning at 10 am. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Emma Tucker, and her siblings, Edwin L. (Bobby) Tucker, Jr. (Catherine) and Julia Pregeant (Thomas). Her husband of 48 years, Edwin Lauter, died in 1992. Louise is survived by her son, Keith Edwin Lauter, Sr. and his wife, Catherine, of Baton Rouge and her daughter, Terry Comp, and her husband, Larry, of Valencia, California. She is also survived by her "greatest blessings", grandchildren Colin Comp and Conner Comp of Santa Monica, Ca., and Keith Lauter, Jr., Lara Lauter, and Scott Lauter of Baton Rouge. She loved her 10 nieces and nephews dearly and many grandnieces and grandnephews, and never missed an opportunity to see them and stay connected to their families and their lives. Louise was an accomplished cook, and loved making meals for family and friends, especially Louisiana specialties like gumbo, crabmeat au gratin, and shrimp etouffee. Travel was another hobby, and though she covered many miles in and outside of the U.S, her favorite destination was Southern California, where she frequently visited her family and explored lots of attractions all over the state. She loved life, had a tenacious, never- give-up spirit, and when asked how she was doing, always replied, "I'm still kickin'!". She made many new friendships throughout her lifetime, and will be remembered as one who made a difference by doing small things with great love. We extend special thanks to Dr. Lara Falcon and her nurse, Kim, for the compassionate care provided to Louise over many years. We are also grateful for her amazing friends and caregivers- Shannon, Kiki, Annie, and Marissa. 