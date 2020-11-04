1/1
Mattie Mae Sherman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mattie Mae Sherman, a resident of Baton Rouge, La entered into her eternal rest on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Mattie enjoyed traveling the world and meeting new people. She was a superb cook who took pride in showering her family with deliciously exquisite meals. Her unyielding faith, determination to serve the Lord, and dedication to her family characterized her very existence. Mattie was a God fearing, loving, giving, compassionate, and virtuous woman with a heart of gold. She is survived by her children, Fanesta Black, Felicia Hawkins (Gary Sr.), Shelia Black, Monique Belezaire (Henry), Stephen Sherman, Leo Sherman Jr., Krushonda Sherman, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends. The viewing will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at which time services will begin. The service will be conducted by Bishop George C. Pierce. Interment will take place at Heavenly Gates Mausoleum. She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter, 10 brothers, and parents. Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Service
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved