Mattie Mae Sherman, a resident of Baton Rouge, La entered into her eternal rest on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Mattie enjoyed traveling the world and meeting new people. She was a superb cook who took pride in showering her family with deliciously exquisite meals. Her unyielding faith, determination to serve the Lord, and dedication to her family characterized her very existence. Mattie was a God fearing, loving, giving, compassionate, and virtuous woman with a heart of gold. She is survived by her children, Fanesta Black, Felicia Hawkins (Gary Sr.), Shelia Black, Monique Belezaire (Henry), Stephen Sherman, Leo Sherman Jr., Krushonda Sherman, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends. The viewing will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at which time services will begin. The service will be conducted by Bishop George C. Pierce. Interment will take place at Heavenly Gates Mausoleum. She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter, 10 brothers, and parents. Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store