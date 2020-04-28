Mattie Scott George died April 21, 2020 at her son's home. She was 92, born on September 13, 1927 to the late Matt and Stella Scott. Visiting at Carney-Mackey Funeral Home on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Eli Cemetery, Ethel, LA. She is survived by two sons, Willie George (Blyss); Micheal George (Cabrina) of Baton Rouge; two daughters, Cherry Harrell and Ramona Knox of Baton Rouge. Four grandchildren whom she reared Paulette Smith (Arnold); Wyketa Butler, Kwonesha Phillips (Jerome) and Jermaine Butler, all of Baton Rouge; and a host of grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Stella Scott; former husband, Willie L. George; 3 sons, Shawn, Joseph and Raymond George; 2 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Lucille Boyce and Roberta Scott; 3 brothers, Willie, Matthew and Henry Scott. Special thanks to all of her caregivers including Cabrina, Tamia and Colar.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020.