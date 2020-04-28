Mattie Scott George died April 21, 2020 at her son's home. She was 92, born on September 13, 1927 to the late Matt and Stella Scott. Visiting at Carney-Mackey Funeral Home on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Eli Cemetery, Ethel, LA. She is survived by two sons, Willie George (Blyss); Micheal George (Cabrina) of Baton Rouge; two daughters, Cherry Harrell and Ramona Knox of Baton Rouge. Four grandchildren whom she reared Paulette Smith (Arnold); Wyketa Butler, Kwonesha Phillips (Jerome) and Jermaine Butler, all of Baton Rouge; and a host of grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Stella Scott; former husband, Willie L. George; 3 sons, Shawn, Joseph and Raymond George; 2 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Lucille Boyce and Roberta Scott; 3 brothers, Willie, Matthew and Henry Scott. Special thanks to all of her caregivers including Cabrina, Tamia and Colar.

