Mattie Scott George
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mattie Scott George died April 21, 2020 at her son's home. She was 92, born on September 13, 1927 to the late Matt and Stella Scott. Visiting at Carney-Mackey Funeral Home on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Eli Cemetery, Ethel, LA. She is survived by two sons, Willie George (Blyss); Micheal George (Cabrina) of Baton Rouge; two daughters, Cherry Harrell and Ramona Knox of Baton Rouge. Four grandchildren whom she reared Paulette Smith (Arnold); Wyketa Butler, Kwonesha Phillips (Jerome) and Jermaine Butler, all of Baton Rouge; and a host of grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Stella Scott; former husband, Willie L. George; 3 sons, Shawn, Joseph and Raymond George; 2 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Lucille Boyce and Roberta Scott; 3 brothers, Willie, Matthew and Henry Scott. Special thanks to all of her caregivers including Cabrina, Tamia and Colar.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
MAY
1
Service
11:00 AM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved