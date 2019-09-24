Mattie Starks Mosby entered into eternal rest on September 17, 2019 at the age of 83. Survived by her daughters, Barbara A. Loyell, Robin D. Jenkins, Johnnie M. Spaine, Paula M. Hatch, Mona L. Mosby and Nancy M. Cobb; son, Jon A. Mosby, Sr.; sisters, Pauline Starks and Dorothy Lauderdale; brothers, Charles Starks, Abron Washington, Elton Washington, Herbert Washingon, Vernie Washington and Fredrick Washington; 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Mosby; parents, Quitman, Sr. and Hattie Starks; siblings, Quitman Starks, Jr., Naomi Rhodman and Doris Washington. Visitation Thursday, September 26, 2019 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation Friday, September 27, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Faith Baptist Church, 721 N. 37th St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Andrew Gibson, officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019