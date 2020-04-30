Maud Howard Alexander
Maud Howard Alexander "Nanny" entered into eternal rest on April 22, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice, Baton Rouge La at age of 77. Survived by her two daughters, Leslie Perkins and Stacey Alexander. Three sons Michael Jackson, Russell Alexander and Corey Alexander. 5 sisters, 4 brothers, 26 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and a host of many loved ones and friends. Visitation will be Saturday May 2, 2020 10:00am-11:00am at Little Zion Baptist Church, 2444 Orice Roth Rd. Gonzales, La 70737. Graveside service will be at 11:00am at Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Pastor Graylin Burl officiating. Services entrusted to Lawson and Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home 511 W. Tobey Ave. Gonzales, La 70737.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Little Zion Baptist Church
MAY
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lawson - Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home - Gonzales
511 W. Tobey Ave.
Gonzales, LA 70737
225-647-2780
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We send our love to you all. David and Elizabeth Bolden.
Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. Stacey, You and your family has my deepest condolences.
Andrea Donahue-Curtis
Friend
She was a beautiful lady always had a smile on her face REST IN PARADISE SWEET LADY
Patricia Briley
Acquaintance
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Ernestine Tillotson
Family
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sandra William
Friend
May God give y'all the strength and understanding to get through as time heals all wounds. Y'all have my deepest sympathy.
Tonjia Alexander
Family
Though I never met her personally, I am a part of her family through her son Gary and her grandkids, her neices and other relatives and friends.
May the peace of God sustain you during this difficult time! Sending my Deepest Condolences to her family. Love you all!
K Johnson
Family
Our deepest sympathy & Condolences to the family's. God's blessings to you all. Ms Maud!! was such a sweet lady. I knows she is smiling in heaven. I pray for strength for you all. ♀♀❤
Patricia Smith Clay
Friend
Praying for each of you
Marla Celestine
Friend
I send condolences to the family
Donald Turner
Friend
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Carrie Ward
Friend
