Maud Howard Alexander "Nanny" entered into eternal rest on April 22, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice, Baton Rouge La at age of 77. Survived by her two daughters, Leslie Perkins and Stacey Alexander. Three sons Michael Jackson, Russell Alexander and Corey Alexander. 5 sisters, 4 brothers, 26 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and a host of many loved ones and friends. Visitation will be Saturday May 2, 2020 10:00am-11:00am at Little Zion Baptist Church, 2444 Orice Roth Rd. Gonzales, La 70737. Graveside service will be at 11:00am at Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Pastor Graylin Burl officiating. Services entrusted to Lawson and Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home 511 W. Tobey Ave. Gonzales, La 70737.

