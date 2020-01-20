Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maude East Darbonne. View Sign Service Information Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond 12012 US 190 Hammond , LA 70401 (225)-567-1884 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond 12012 US 190 Hammond , LA 70401 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond 12012 US 190 Hammond , LA 70401 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Maude East Darbonne, 89, of Hammond, LA, passed away on December 28, 2019. She was a successful businesswoman dating back to the 1960s, having owned hair salons in Hammond, Baton Rouge, and Monroe. Maude also owned and operated a successful furniture store in Mandeville, LA before going to work for Compass Furniture in 1989 where she worked until retiring in 2005. She was the matriarch of the East family and dedicated her life to being there for anyone that needed her. Maude lived for her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She will be truly missed by all that knew her. Maude is survived by her sons, Robert Wayne Young, Walter Iddo Young, Leroy Timothy Young; brothers, Charles East, Marion East; grandchildren, Melissa McConnell, Mary Kathryn Young, Brandi Eppolito, Todd Hudson, Brian Young, Aaron Young; and great-grandchildren, Saylor and Chandler Young, Alice McConnell, Parker Eppolito, Merrick, Blair, and Cheyenne Hudson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert John East and Rebecca Brenice Jones; brothers, Robert East and Richard East; sisters, Barbara Joy Stephens and Ann Traylor; and husbands, Walter "Junior" Young, Elmer Ryerson, Jewell "Sonny" Wright, and Herman Darbonne. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in Maude's name. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Hammond, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. A celebration of Maude's life will follow at the family compound in Hammond. Maude East Darbonne, 89, of Hammond, LA, passed away on December 28, 2019. She was a successful businesswoman dating back to the 1960s, having owned hair salons in Hammond, Baton Rouge, and Monroe. Maude also owned and operated a successful furniture store in Mandeville, LA before going to work for Compass Furniture in 1989 where she worked until retiring in 2005. She was the matriarch of the East family and dedicated her life to being there for anyone that needed her. Maude lived for her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She will be truly missed by all that knew her. Maude is survived by her sons, Robert Wayne Young, Walter Iddo Young, Leroy Timothy Young; brothers, Charles East, Marion East; grandchildren, Melissa McConnell, Mary Kathryn Young, Brandi Eppolito, Todd Hudson, Brian Young, Aaron Young; and great-grandchildren, Saylor and Chandler Young, Alice McConnell, Parker Eppolito, Merrick, Blair, and Cheyenne Hudson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert John East and Rebecca Brenice Jones; brothers, Robert East and Richard East; sisters, Barbara Joy Stephens and Ann Traylor; and husbands, Walter "Junior" Young, Elmer Ryerson, Jewell "Sonny" Wright, and Herman Darbonne. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in Maude's name. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Hammond, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. A celebration of Maude's life will follow at the family compound in Hammond. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 20 to Jan. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close