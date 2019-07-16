Maude Morgan Minnis

Service Information
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70802
(225)-383-6831
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Obituary
Maude Morgan Minnis, a beloved mother and grandmother died Sunday July 14th, 2019. She is survived by son, Anthony Minnis; daughter, Patricia Minnis; son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Allyson Minnis; grandchildren, Tyler, Tysyn and Ryann Brazier-Carter and Morgan, Ashlynn and Jax Minnis; sisters, Marguerite Homes, Thelma Morgan Jones, and brother Duncan Morgan. Maude is preceded in death by her husband Howard Minnis; parents, Duncan and Marguerite Morgan and sister Mary Agnes Morgan. Visitation will be on Friday, July 19th at St. Agnes Catholic Church beginning at 9am, with Rosary at 10:30, until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. She was a retired educator in East Baton Rouge Parish Schools. She was a member of the Latin Liturgy and graduate of Xavier University of New Orleans. Interment in Roselawn Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 16 to July 19, 2019
