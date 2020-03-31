Maude Therese Hebert Crochet, lifelong resident of Pierre Part, passed away at her home on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was 95 and a retired Insurance Agent. She began her sales career as an Avon Representative and moved into insurance sales. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Roxanne Crochet Morales, Laura Crochet Landry (Dale), and Melinda Crochet Smith (Tim); 2 sons, Bernard Crochet (Deionne) and Barry Crochet (Martha); 9 grandchildren, Crystal Lee Crochet, Courtney Crochet Rizer, Danielle Parrish Slaughter, Corey Michael Crochet, Cliff Michael Crochet, Durk Anthony Landry, Lauren Olivia Landry, Logan James Smith, and Demi Therese Smith; and 9 great grandchildren, Allie , Kennedie , Millie, Ben, Lee, Les and Jay Crochet, Charlotte and Abigail Rizer. Maude was preceded in death by her husband, Pierre Moise Crochet; son, Daniel James Crochet; parents, Rosina and Bernard Hebert; sisters, Lois Crochet and Eve Landry; and brothers, Burnie, Clay, Clifton, Shelby, and Roy Hebert. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Joseph the Worker Building Fund. We would like to express our sincere thanks to Journey Hospice Nurse Julia, and her special angels. To offer condolences please visit, www.oursfhPierrePart.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020