Maudris Cador Laws was called to eternal rest on May 18, 2020. Born in Ventress, Louisiana, on December 22, 1934, she was the eldest of three children to Joseph Walter Cador and Anna Battley Cador. She was blissfully wed to Samuel L. Laws for 44 years until his passing in 2006, and from this union came the joy of her life, her son, Eldrick Samuel Laws. A devout Christian, Maudris was a dedicated member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was a devoted teacher, spending over 30 years of service in the Pointe Coupee Parish public school system. Maudris was an avid traveler, fanatic football fan, and a great cook. She had an impact on every life she touched. She leaves behind her beloved son, Eldrick (Regina) of Atlanta, Georgia; granddaughters, Kendall Laws, Sydney Laws, Shelby Laws, Taylor Laws, Atlanta, Georgia; her embraced son, Derwin Franklin; brother, Norman Cador, Baton Rouge; sister, Adanna Cador, Slidell; one remaining Aunt, Rosa Lee (Battley) Johnson, Baton Rouge; Uncle, Henry Spooner, Baton Rouge; special niece and nephew, Gwen Walker, Baton Rouge; Larry Laws, Woodbridge, Virginia; treasured friends, Marlene Wilson, Norma Lewis, Audrey Hampton, a loving godchild, Betsy (Harleaux) Bernierd and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation takes place on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Carney and Mackey Funeral Home from 4- 7 pm. Interment (family only) will follow at Port Hudson National Cemetery in Zachary, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store