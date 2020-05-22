Maudris Cador Laws
1934 - 2020
Maudris Cador Laws was called to eternal rest on May 18, 2020. Born in Ventress, Louisiana, on December 22, 1934, she was the eldest of three children to Joseph Walter Cador and Anna Battley Cador. She was blissfully wed to Samuel L. Laws for 44 years until his passing in 2006, and from this union came the joy of her life, her son, Eldrick Samuel Laws. A devout Christian, Maudris was a dedicated member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was a devoted teacher, spending over 30 years of service in the Pointe Coupee Parish public school system. Maudris was an avid traveler, fanatic football fan, and a great cook. She had an impact on every life she touched. She leaves behind her beloved son, Eldrick (Regina) of Atlanta, Georgia; granddaughters, Kendall Laws, Sydney Laws, Shelby Laws, Taylor Laws, Atlanta, Georgia; her embraced son, Derwin Franklin; brother, Norman Cador, Baton Rouge; sister, Adanna Cador, Slidell; one remaining Aunt, Rosa Lee (Battley) Johnson, Baton Rouge; Uncle, Henry Spooner, Baton Rouge; special niece and nephew, Gwen Walker, Baton Rouge; Larry Laws, Woodbridge, Virginia; treasured friends, Marlene Wilson, Norma Lewis, Audrey Hampton, a loving godchild, Betsy (Harleaux) Bernierd and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation takes place on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Carney and Mackey Funeral Home from 4- 7 pm. Interment (family only) will follow at Port Hudson National Cemetery in Zachary, LA.

Published in The Advocate from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
May 22, 2020
Mrs Laws was a dear wonderful kind woman. She and my husband met in dialysis in 2016. They had a wonderful friendship. I am so sorry she left this earth. Heaven is rejoicing. Eldrick how blessed you were to have such a fine Momma. Call Michael if you get a chance. 2255737065
Brenda Prudhomme
Friend
May 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Donald and I will be praying for the family.
Dianne Jenkins Shelmire
Friend
