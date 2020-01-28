Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maudry Marie Gautreau LeBlanc. View Sign Service Information Ascension Funeral Home 426 West New River Street Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8463 Memorial service 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Ascension Funeral Home 426 West New River Street Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Maudry Marie Gautreau LeBlanc passed away on January 21, 2020 after a long hard fought battle with Alzheimer's at the age of 85. Born on March 6, 1934, a lifelong resident of Gonzales. A homemaker and beloved mother and Mawmaw, she was a gifted seamstress with a green thumb who loved to visit and drink coffee on the swing under the huge pecan tree. She loved crocheting and couponing and dancing with Emile to Cajun music at weddings. She is survived by daughters: Cindy LeBlanc Beyer (Billy), Darla (Sharp, Beyer) LeBlanc, Deborah (Bercegeay) LeBlanc, and Lauren LeBlanc Mayers, grandchildren: Selina Sharp Hodges(Jason), Brandon Bercegeay (Tracy Gaudet), Mark Daniel Beyer (Dorothy Bullock), Eddie Beyer, Chase Mayers, and Logan Mayers, great grandsons: Bryce Babin, Toby Beyer, and Tyler Beyer, and great granddaughters: Alaine Hodges and KayLee Bercegeay, brother: Murphy Gautreau, and sister: Regina Gautreau Bourgeois. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Emile LeBlanc, and siblings: Willie Gautreau, Lowell Gautreau, and May Gautreau Spurlock. Maudry was a kind, nurturing, fun, and individual minded person, who was always there to help out a neighbor. Please join the family in honoring her memory at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W New River St, on Saturday Feb. 1, from 3 pm - 5 pm. Maudry donated her body to research, so in lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheiner's research or any health related cause of your choice. Many thanks to years of loving care from Sharlita Cushenberry and Lisa Jasper. Thanks also to Jefferson Healthcare Center, and the nurses and doctors at Ochsner Medical Center Jefferson New Orleans. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2020

