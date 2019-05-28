The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maunita Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maunita Yarbrough Wilkinson


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maunita Yarbrough Wilkinson Obituary
Maunita Yarbrough Wilkinson, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was 96 years old and a native of Kentwood, LA. She was a member of Ingleside United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31st from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy in Baton Rouge. Visitation will resume on Saturday, June 1st at 10:00 am, until the funeral service conducted by Reverend Lewis Morris at 11:00 am in the chapel at Resthaven. Interment will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Maunita is survived by her son, Dr. Kenneth Wilkinson of Sunshine, LA and four grandchildren, Dr. Kenneth "K.C." Wilkinson, Jr. (and companion Holly Maynard) of Baton Rouge, LA; Kyle Wilkinson (and wife Jordan) of Baton Rouge, LA; Lindsay Wilkinson Smith (and husband Courtney) of Columbus, MS and Laurie Wilkinson of Anchorage, AK. She is also survived by two great grandchildren, Holly Wilkinson and Carter Washington Smith. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Oree Wilkinson, her parents, Lemuel and Mattie Adams Yarbrough, 5 sisters and 4 brothers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Maunita Wilkinson's name to Ingleside United Methodist Church, 4264 Capital Heights Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70806. The family of Maunita wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Jean Barnett, her devoted caregiver.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 28 to June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now