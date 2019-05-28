Maunita Yarbrough Wilkinson, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was 96 years old and a native of Kentwood, LA. She was a member of Ingleside United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31st from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy in Baton Rouge. Visitation will resume on Saturday, June 1st at 10:00 am, until the funeral service conducted by Reverend Lewis Morris at 11:00 am in the chapel at Resthaven. Interment will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Maunita is survived by her son, Dr. Kenneth Wilkinson of Sunshine, LA and four grandchildren, Dr. Kenneth "K.C." Wilkinson, Jr. (and companion Holly Maynard) of Baton Rouge, LA; Kyle Wilkinson (and wife Jordan) of Baton Rouge, LA; Lindsay Wilkinson Smith (and husband Courtney) of Columbus, MS and Laurie Wilkinson of Anchorage, AK. She is also survived by two great grandchildren, Holly Wilkinson and Carter Washington Smith. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Oree Wilkinson, her parents, Lemuel and Mattie Adams Yarbrough, 5 sisters and 4 brothers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Maunita Wilkinson's name to Ingleside United Methodist Church, 4264 Capital Heights Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70806. The family of Maunita wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Jean Barnett, her devoted caregiver. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 28 to June 1, 2019