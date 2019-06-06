Maureen A. Melancon a native of New Orleans and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the age of 81. She retired from Texaco/Chevron after 27 years of service. Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Nobie Percle Melancon; her brother, Melvin M. Melancon and sister-in-law, Edris Chase Melancon. Maureen is survived by her brother, Malcolm Melancon and friend Clarice Buchta; nephews, Maurice Melancon (Andee), Marc Melancon and Kevin Melancon (Jeaninne); niece, Michelle Sanchez (Robert); great-nephews, Chase and Matthew; great-nieces, Monica, Laina, Kristen, Anne, and Addison. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA. 70815 on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 12 pm until funeral service begins at 2 pm. Burial in Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Life Source Hospice 11605 Southfork Ave Suite A, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816.