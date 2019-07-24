Maureen Barbier Anastasio, lifelong resident of White Castle, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She was 68. She is survived by her fiancé, John Goetz; his children, Crystal, Shelly, and John Jr.; and seven grandchildren; her son, Damian Anastasio (Wendy); grandchildren, Daniel and Ryan Simoneaux; great grandchild, Beau Simoneaux; sister, Dale Falcon (Hershel); brother, Allison J. "Butch" Barbier Jr. (Annette); sisters in law, Deborah Barbier, Patricia Callegan (Calvert), and Mary Beth Anastasio (Paul); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Anastasio; parents, Allison J. Barbier, Sr. and Elmina Landry Barbier; and a brother, Gerald Barbier. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, White Castle from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. We would like to thank Comfort Care Hospice, her sitter Gwen Morris and her care team, and the doctors, nurses and staff of Our Lady of the Lake and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center for their excellent care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the , https://donate3.cancer.org/, or by mail, , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To offer your condolences please visit www.oursoWhiteCastle.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 24 to July 27, 2019