Maureen Faye Chance, 78, of Baton Rouge passed to Heaven on July 22, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held on July 31st at Parkview Baptist Church, 11795 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge. Visitation at 10:00 am with Service following at 11:00am. Randy Osborn officiating. She will be buried at a later time next to the love of her life, Harlan Ray Chance in Hornbeck, Louisiana. Maureen was born in Beaumont, TX on December 12, 1940 to Claude and Florence Courtney and grew up in Sulphur, Louisiana. She married Harlan in 1961 and was his faithful wife for 31 years. She spent her life loving and serving her family. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren and working in her yard. She also loved serving in the community ministries at her church. Maureen was a selfless, joy-filled woman whose life exuded the love of Christ. Preceded in death by husband, Harlan Ray Chance, Baton Rouge; parents Claude W. & Florence Courtney, brother, Robert Courtney & brother-in-law James Koonce of Sulphur; in-laws Frazier & Johnnie Mae Chance of Westlake. Survived by sister, Claudette Koonce of Sulphur; son Brad & Billie Chance & daughter Marilyn & Randy Osborn of Baton Rouge; grandchildren; Andy, Laura & Sean Chance and Jacob, Elizabeth, Lucas, Anna, Simeon & Benjamin Osborn and great-grandson Caden Chance; in-laws Barbara & Robert Phelps & Janice Chance of Westlake, LA; Ronnie & Suzette Chance of Pineville, LA; of Westlake, LA and five nieces and two nephews. In lieu of flowers, send donations to BAGBR, 10560 Airline Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70816 ear-marked for "La Limonada Teacher Training-Guatemala" or give online at bagbr.org to the same fund. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 26 to July 31, 2019

