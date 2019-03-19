Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Maureen Hanegan Thompson Achee passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17th, 2019 at the age of 87. She was a resident of Breaux Bridge and a former resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge on Friday, March 22 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a rosary being said at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 23 from 10:00 a.m. until religious services at the funeral home chapel at 12:30 p.m. Entombment will follow at GreenOaks Memorial Cemetery. She was retired from Ethyl Corporation (Albemarle). She was a member of the Desk & Derrick Club, past grand regent and member of Court St. Louis Catholic Daughters at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Baton Rouge and a current member of Court St. Paul 1434 Catholic Daughters at St. Bernard Church in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Couvillion and husband Eric; grandsons, Travis Couvillion and fiance' Kim Latiolais, and Bart Couvillion and wife Jeni, and granddaughter, Emily Frerman and husband Nick; and great-grandchildren, Rylie, Branson, Weston and Kolston Couvillion. Also survived by her siblings, William B. Hanegan, Jr. and wife Ann, Emma Jean Marchand and husband Norris, and sister-in-law Patricia Hanegan. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence R. "Shrimp" Thompson, Jr., sons, Clarence R. "Chuck" Thompson, III and Carroll J. Thompson, second husband, Eugene F. Achee, Jr., parents, William and Edith Hanegan and brother, C. Douglas Hanegan, Sr. and granddaughter, Brandi Lynn Couvillion. Pallbearers: Preston "Chipper" Gajan, Timothy Hanegan, Thomas Hanegan, Travis Couvillion, Nick Frerman and Bart Couvillion. Honorary Pallbearers: Branson Couvillion, Weston Couvillion and Kolston Couvillion. The family extends their gratitude to Janine Usie and Heather Kidder, her other caregivers, who cared for our mom so lovingly. Special thanks to everyone whose love, compassion and support has meant so much to us during her journey. Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East

11000 Florida Boulevard

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East

