Maureen Landry, native of Baton Rouge, passed away April 28th at her residence in Prairieville. She was born October 26, 1953. Maureen was a devoted mother who cared beyond measure for her beloved son Michael. Together they fought a hard battle against Niemann-Picks disease which eventually claimed his life in April 16, 2008. She continued raising awareness for Niemann-Picks. As a nurse, she dedicated her life to serve and care for people from all walks of life. She loved fishing, the beach, and caring for her plants. Maureen is preceded in death by her son, Charles Michael Landry; parents, Roland Helen Landry. She is survived by; longtime partner Mitch Langston; stepmother Rachel Allred; siblings, Linda Primeaux (Harold), Darlene Landry (Roy), Brenda LeBlanc (James), Cynthia Carpenter (Randy), Duke Landry (Betty), Mike Landry (Madeline), Doug Landry; 14 nieces and nephews; as well as great nieces and nephews. Special friends; The Lloyd LeBlanc Family, Linda, the many friends in AA who have fought along with her; and her cat Missy. A Celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S Range Ave Denham Springs, LA. Visitation will be from 4 pm until a service at 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Michael and Maureen's memory to the National Niemann-Pick Disease Foundation www.nnpdf.org.

