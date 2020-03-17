Mauri Lynn "Fats" Richard

Obituary
Mauri Lynn "Fats" Richard entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 55. Mauri was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA and a native of New Orleans, LA. She leaves to cherish her memories: her father, Herman Richard; her sons, Kareem Richard, Olijahjuan Richard and Drayton Davis Sr; her sisters, Lori (Bryce) Sholes, Paulette Taylor and Roxanne Richard; her brothers, Gary Adams, Delma Richard and Andrew Pointer Jr; her grandchildren, Kareem Washington, Kawhi Washington, Tristan Richard, Trenton Richard and Drayton Davis Jr; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation Friday, March 20, 2020, 8:00 am until funeral service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy Baton Rouge, LA, Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020
