Maurice Andrew Saale Sr., age 92, passed away at his son's home on March 19, 2019. Maurice was born June 16, 1926 in Portage Des Sioux Missouri. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and an avid ham radio operator for many years, call sign N5DRA. Carpentry was his love and he is responsible for building and remodeling beautiful custom homes in the Baton Rouge area for over forty years. He was a member of the greatest generation and served in the United States Navy during WWII and the Korean War. Maurice is survived by his wife Rose Ann Dwiggins , sons Maurice Jr. and Mark Saale, daughter in law Joanne Saale, grandchildren Meredith and Jason Butler, Melissa Saale, Andrew and Loren Saale, Steven and Brittany Saale, Dr. Rebecca and Jody Treuil, great grandchildren Ella Butler, Ethan Saale and Allie Treuil, brothers Francis Saale, Celsus Saale, Lambert Saale, sister Imelda Bacon. Preceded in death by wife Mary Saale, brothers Cyril Saale, Hubert Saale, sisters Rosalie Schneider, Alberta Potter and Marcella Mattie. Pallbearers will be Steven Saale, Andrew Saale, Jody Treuil, Ken Wicker, Michael Staid, and David Dayton. Visiting hours will take place at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East on Thursday March 21 from 9am to 11am with a service at 11am. Burial to follow at Greenoaks Cemetary. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the or a . The family would like to thank Audubon Home Health, Audubon Hospice, Dr.Charles Dedeaux Jr., Dr. Derrick Spell and Dr.Louis Barfield for the special care and compassion received by all.

