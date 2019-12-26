Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice "Morris" Babin. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 Visitation 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Ann's Catholic Church Morganza , LA Send Flowers Obituary

Maurice was a longtime resident of New Roads and Morganza, La., was born in New Orleans and passed away on December 25, 2019 at the age of 93. He was a WW II Veteran of the 9th Army Air Force serving in England, France and Germany. He was also a longtime member of American Legion Post 248. He worked as a sugarcane farmer and was retired from La. DOTD. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend of all who remain to cherish his memory. He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Joe Reeves of Corpus Christi, Tx., Judy and Brad Meaux of New Roads, La.; one son and daughter-in-law Frankie and Linda Babin of Prairieville, La.; seven granddaughters, Mary Reeves Porter, Megan (Zach) Reeves Horn, Erin Reeves, Lacie, Lauren and Leah Meaux and Gina Babin; three girls he considered his granddaughters, Arianna and Breanna Rood and Samantha Bell; grandson, Joshua (Elizabeth) Babin; great grandson, Brodie Porter; great granddaughter, Isla Babin; sister, Nora Dugas. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Marilyn Landry Babin; and infant daughter, Cindy Babin; parents, Edma and Albert Babin; stepfather, Eugene Gros, Sr.; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene Gros Jr. and Wanda Gros; brother-in-law, Alvin Dugas. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6 pm until 9 pm and on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 8 am until 9:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Morganza at 10 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 follow by interment in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brad Meaux, Joe Reeves, Joshua Babin, Frankie Babin, Daniel Benoit and Evan Hull.

