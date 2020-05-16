Maurice H. "Maury" (Mo) Marix, a native of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away at the age of 58 on May 12, 2020. He was a graduate of Catholic High School. He was preceded in death by parents, M. H. (Pud) and Elizabeth (Bette) Marix. He is survived by one daughter, Avery Elizabeth Marix-Coco, one sister Mary (Mem) Riley, and numerous relatives and friends. Special thanks to Dean Whaley, Tracey Cooper, and Scott Gordon for their special care and support. A celebration of life will be held at later date this summer.
Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 17, 2020.