Maurice Joseph "Rock" Roques passed away on November 15th in Burnside, Louisiana at the age of 93. Born April 22, 1926 to the late Alban and Aline Ordeneaux Roques in Paulina. Beloved husband for 69 years to the late Marion Martine Roques, together they had nine children: daughters- the late Christine Matassa, Marion "Dee Dee" Nettles (Ronald), Mary Noel (Steven), Anne Bergeron (Barry); sons - Charles, Rod (Mara Lee Morgan), Peter (Debbie), John (Betsy) and David (Jada Kerek) Roques; and son-in-law Joey Matassa. Grandfather of twenty, Ned (Heather), Ryan (Bea), Ashley, Brett (Amanda), Clint & Emily Roques; Aron (Carrie) & James (Bonnie) Matassa; Lauren Josephs (Mark), Sally Braud (Martin), Bess Melancon (Clinton), Willie Nettles, Terri Watson (Brad), Becky Davis (Steven), Daniel (Kimberly) & Patrick (Keri Grant) Noel, Adriane Faulkner (Brandon), Alison Bergeron, Katie Blank (Bryant) and Elizabeth Constant (Spencer). Great-grandfather of twenty-nine and brother-in-law to Frances & Clementine Martine, Agnes Schexnaydre, James Coerver and Nancy Roques. He is also preceded in death by his eight siblings; Sr. Mary Juliana O.P., Irene Bourgeois (Nolan), Theresa Miley (Bruce) and Theophile (Linda), Achille (Ann), Pascal (Lucille), Nelson (Bea) & A.J. Roques; two sisters-in-law Rose Mary Coerver, Marie Teresa Martine and brother-in-law Nolte Schexnaydre. Maurice served in the United States Marine Corps during WWII. Upon his return from service, he met and married Marion and they settled in Burnside. Maurice worked at Ethel Corp. and then at Ormet until his retirement. His greatest joys, family and sports, were frequently blended in the countless sporting events he attended to watch his kids and grandkids, often in the backyard. Visitation to be held Wednesday November 20 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Darrow. Burial at Ascension Catholic Mausoleum in Donaldsonville. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul, PO Box 127, Baton Rouge, LA 70821 or Geaux Teal (Ovaian Cancer Research), PO Box 82778, Baton Rouge, LA 70884.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019