Maurice "Moe" P. Rome, loving husband, father, and Papa, passed away suddenly at the age of 64 on Saturday, August 3, 2019 after a heart attack. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on October 17, 1954 and was a resident of Brittany, Louisiana. Moe received his Bachelors Degree in Science and Construction from LSU in 1977 after graduating from Broadmoor High School in 1972. A long-tenured and dedicated staff member of the PALA Group, Inc., Moe was their Vice President of Project Services. He was looking forward to a well-earned retirement in seventy-five days. An avid fisherman and outdoorsman, Moe loved the treks to his camp at Grand Isle with his wife, Elena, and whatever family and friends would join them....all were welcome at Moe's place! In addition to catching, cleaning, and cooking the seafood bounties of the Gulf, Moe always entertained his family and guests with lively stories and gracious hospitality. His excellence in blending specialty cocktails for beachside enjoyment was legendary and led to many impromptu late night beach parties in Destin and Pensacola on trips with family and friends. Moe was happy to cook, entertain, and live life to the fullest. He was a loving Papa to his granddaughter, Aubrey, and she always brought a smile to his face when she was around. Moe's family, friends, and acquaintances were also recipients of Moe's constant smiling demeanor. Moe is survived by his loving wife and soul-mate of 38 years, Elena Gallusser Rome; his daughter, Jocelyn Rome (Reggie McFadden); son, Justin Rome; granddaughter, Aubrey Scanlan; sisters Beth Bonnecaze (Henry); Veda Smith (Chuck); Denise Soileau (Ricky); Brother-In-Law, Mike Babin; Sister-in-Law, Margaret Rome; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Moe was preceded in death by his father, Roger Rome, Jr.; his mother, Dorothy B. Rome Kaiser; brother, Roger Rome, III; step father Adrian Kaiser, and sister, Juanda Babin. Pallbearers will be Sean Smith, Randy Stephens, Tim Ackerman, Rick Bennett, Greg DeBenedetto, Ryan Jumonville, Randy Melilli, and Glynn Barnes Jr. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven on Thursday, August 8 from 9 AM to 11 AM with service to follow. As Moe was such an avid outdoorsman, the family requests that those able to attend the wake and/or services wear your favorite beach/fishing/golf attire to honor the memory of a good man who reveled in enjoying life's simpler pleasures.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019