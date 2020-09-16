Maurine Heffley Hendry was born in Eagle Lake, Texas on September 20, 1920, and resided in Baton Rouge, Louisiana until her death on September 13, 2020, at the age of 99. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Even though she lived in Louisiana, her heart was always in the state of Texas. She loved being around people, coffee with her neighbors, reading the newspaper out loud, dancing and singing, watching Westerns, and viewing the hummingbirds out her living room window. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Hendry Theriot of League City, TX; grandsons: Kevin Toler of League City, TX and Duane Theriot of League City, TX; granddaughters: Ronda Theriot Mayeux of Katy, TX, Kristen Toler Hernandez of Baton Rouge, LA, and Andrea Theriot Owens of Eagle, CO; as well as great-grandchildren: Carson Mayeux, Adelle Toler, Mackenzie Hernandez, Quinn Toler, Ella Owens, Hayes Toler, Blake Hernandez, and Easton Owens. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy Warden Heffley and Lottie Mary Miekow; her husband, Warren Michael Hendry; a daughter, Diana Hendry Toler; and a granddaughter, Leigh Cherie Theriot. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd. on Saturday, September 19, from 9AM until funeral service at 11AM, conducted by Rev. Dale Hoffpauir. Burial will follow at 2PM at Roseland-Arcola Cemetery, in Arcola, LA. Serving as Pallbearers will be: Kevin Toler, Duane Theriot, Bradley Hernandez, David Hernandez, Randy Herring, and Jim Jacobs. Honorary Pallbearers will include: Quinn Toler, Hayes Toler, and Blake Hernandez. We would like to thank Theresa Elzy, Gwen Fontenot, Ethel Sharper and all the caretakers that have taken such wonderful care of her over the years.

