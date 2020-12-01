Maury "Bennie" Powers Buzbee passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020 at the age of 90 at the Carpenter House in Baton Rouge. A beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend, she was known to all as Bennie, a name lovingly chosen by her sister Patty. A Baton Rouge native, she attended St. Joseph's Academy and was a 1948 graduate of Baton Rouge High School. Bennie's numerous volunteer activities kept her joyfully and selflessly busy following her retirement in 1996 from the Louisiana Department of Justice - Attorney General's Office. She assisted the Missionaries of Charity Sisters at St. Agnes while serving meals or preparing shelter for those in need. Bennie willingly traveled where needed as an active Red Cross volunteer, while many days in Baton Rouge were spent volunteering at the Probation and Parole Office. She was drawn to the beach and greatly enjoyed her home away from home in Fort Walton Beach, FL where she served as Board President of the El Matador Homeowner's Association. Bennie's zest for life, adventure, laughter, good food, better wine and great times, guaranteed that any gathering of family and friends was greatly enhanced by her presence. She was preceded in death by her parents Maury Breonard and Mary Lou Barfield Powers; sister Margaret Powers Strong and brother-in-law Dr. Jack P. Strong. Her life continues through her children Charles Donald "Donnie" Buzbee and wife Mari, Kenneth Powers Buzbee and wife Jennifer; grandchildren Rachael Buzbee Bellone and husband John, Patrick Buzbee, Jessica Buzbee, Kyle Buzbee and great-granddaughter Katherine Bellone; cherished nieces Mary Louise Strong, Margaret Strong, MD, Martha Strong Schlesinger and Maury Strong (Ron Caron), as well as numerous great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the kindness and care extended by the staff of The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to St. Joseph Hospice Foundation, Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church or The Missionaries of Charity at St. Agnes in Baton Rouge are greatly appreciated expressions of sympathy.

