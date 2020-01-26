|
Guest Book for Mavis Allen Day.
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
Mavis Allen Day, 96, a native of Liverpool, LA and a resident of Zachary, LA, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was a former employee of the East Baton Rouge Parish School board. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 6 pm until 8 pm and then on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 9 am until funeral services at 11 am, conducted by Rev. Joseph Day. Burial will be at Azalea Rest Cemetery. She is survived by two sons, Dennis Wayne Day of Zachary; Keith Howard Day and Patricia Roberts of Zachary; special friends Bobbie Day, Linda Day and Patricia Day Battle; four grandchildren: Christi Comeaux, Dennis Wayne Day Jr., Keith Day Jr., and Mandy Bourgeois; and eight great-grandchildren: Collin Comeaux, Preston Comeaux, Matthew Day, Nathan Day, Morgan Day, Caleb Bourgeois, Emma Bourgeois, and Amelia Bourgeois, and special niece Sandra Perkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivy Ellis Day; parents Jim and Winnie Allen; sisters Audrey Varnado and Zylpha Lee; and brother Howard Allen. Pallbearers will be Keith Day Jr., Huey "Mann" Patin, John Fowler, Robby Bourgeois, Alvin Comeaux, Dennis Wayne Day Jr., Archie Scooter Day, and Morgan Day. She loved to cook and was always happy to feed those around her. She was proud of her garden full of flowers. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, 2020
