Mavis Inez McKey Foreman, went to sleep to see Jesus on November 7, 2020 at the age of 90. Born August 10, 1930 to Jack McKey, Sr. and Maude Beasley McKey. She was a native of Amite County, Mississippi and a longtime resident of Baker, Louisiana. She loved The Lord and was a prayer warrior. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Elmo Foreman; her son, James Kenneth Foreman and his wife, Delene; parents, Jack McKey, Sr. and Maude Beasley McKey; step-mother, Hilda Whittington Hathaway McKey; siblings, Ivey Louis McKey, Norma Jean McKey Etheridge, and Clinton Morris Hathaway. She leaves behind her daughters, Brenda Gail Foreman Carl (Michael), Donna Sue Foreman Dunnehoo; her siblings, Bobby Joe McKey, Kenneth Roy McKey, Peggy Hathaway Rushing Jones, James Hathaway, Jack McKey, Jr., Jerry McKey and Terry Wayne McKey; grandchildren, Nickie Carl (Brian) Daniels, Jason (Jennifer) Carl, Nathan (Sally) Carl, Robert (Crystal) Foreman, Becky Foreman, Jessica (Lyle) Scoggins, Sharon Dunnehoo (Phillip) Cilano; and 14 great grandkids. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Please honor her memory by donating to the Gideons or a food bank of your choice. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Rd, Baker, LA, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 12:00 PM, officiated by Reverend Jack Gleason. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Masks are required upon entering the funeral home.

