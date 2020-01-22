Mavis Jean Steed Edgens, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, died on January 20, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born on March 26, 1942 to Huie Andrew and Clara Lillian Burrell Steed, both whom precedes her in death. Jean began her life in Baton Rouge working in the office of Hemenway Home Furnishers, where she learned about decorating and made her home a show place that she loved dearly. Jean worked for Teacher's Retirement System of Louisiana for 29 years making numerous friendships that she cherished. Her husband, M C Edgens, of 35 years precedes her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Edgens Johns, step-son Wayne Edgens and step-daughter Kathy Williams, three sisters, Bessye Nell Horne Perkins, Gayle Steed Stephens and Pat Steed Kron, one brother, Gene "Billy" Horne, grandchildren, John and Sydney Johns, three step-grandchildren Bronwyn Edgens, Margeaux Edgens and Laura Williams Metcalf, and 5 step-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, from 10 am until religious service at 11 am. Burial will follow at Redwood Baptist Church Cemetery in Slaughter.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020