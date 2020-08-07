Mavis Nelson Thibodeaux passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the age of 76. She was born in Cooperstown, North Dakota on June 20, 1944 and later in life resided Louisiana where she raised her family. Mrs. Thibodeaux never met a stranger. She made many lifelong friends and was deeply devoted to all of them. She enjoyed her social time, playing cards with friends and sharing about her life. Most of all, family was most important to Mavis. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Mavis is survived by her husband, Louis Lane Thibodeaux; daughter, Shannon Renee Thibodeaux Wall (Steve); sons, Michael Louis Thibodeaux (Dawn) and Bryan David Thibodeaux (Alison); sisters, Joyce Nelson Voldal (Dave) and Marilyn Nelson Johnson; 8 grandchildren, Tori Leah Thibodeaux Bogan (JD), Madison Nicole Thibodeaux, Brock David Thibodeaux, Sydney Grace Thibodeaux, Hallie Clara Wall, Maya Noelle Wall, Zachary Mock and Jeanne Mock and 1 great-grandchild, Amelia Grace Bogan. She was preceded in death by her mother, Clara Overby Nelson Wells; father, Theodore Gunder Nelson; infant daughter, Michelle Thibodeaux; sister, Dianne Nelson Forcier and brother-in-law, Ronald Johnson. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1 pm until funeral services at 3 pm. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com
) is in charge of arrangements.