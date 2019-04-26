Mavis Thomas (1961 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Sending prayers to the family...."
    - Lisa Brown Smith
  • "I am so sorry to hear of the passing of my dear sweet..."
    - Melissa Early
  • "Sending healing prayers, wishing you thoughts of comfort. ..."
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family. You will truly be missed."
    - Dinah Ambeau-Scott
  • "She will be deeply missed she made everyone laugh her..."
    - Sean Lewis
Service Information
Hambrick Family Mortuary - Gonzalez
808 W Worthy Street
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-644-3302
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Mt. Carmel B.C
2105 Bayou Paul Lane
Sunshine,, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
First Mt. Carmel B.C
2105 Bayou Paul Lane
Sunshine,, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mavis Thomas transitioned to her heavenly home on April 19, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center - Bluebonnet. She was 57 years old and a native of Sunshine, LA. She is survived by a host of relatives and friends. Loved ones and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Love on Saturday, April 27, 2019 for 11:00 A.M. at First Mt. Carmel B.C. 2105 Bayou Paul Lane, Sunshine, LA. Rev. Raynell Madison, Pastor/ officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. and conclude upon commencement of religious services at 11:00 A.M. Entombment will follow at: First Mt. Carmel Church Cemetery in Sunshine, LA. Service of Love Rendered by: Hambrick's Family Mortuary, Inc. 808 W. Worthey Rd., Gonzales, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.