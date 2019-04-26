Mavis Thomas transitioned to her heavenly home on April 19, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center - Bluebonnet. She was 57 years old and a native of Sunshine, LA. She is survived by a host of relatives and friends. Loved ones and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Love on Saturday, April 27, 2019 for 11:00 A.M. at First Mt. Carmel B.C. 2105 Bayou Paul Lane, Sunshine, LA. Rev. Raynell Madison, Pastor/ officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. and conclude upon commencement of religious services at 11:00 A.M. Entombment will follow at: First Mt. Carmel Church Cemetery in Sunshine, LA. Service of Love Rendered by: Hambrick's Family Mortuary, Inc. 808 W. Worthey Rd., Gonzales, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019