Max Orion Raymond, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at the age of 19. He is survived by his father, Chad Raymond, and mother Brande Cavin; a sister, Kelsey, and a brother Austin; grandfather Alvin P. Raymond, Jr. and grandmother, Marilyn Raymond; and Aunt (Nanny) Chasity Raymond. He is preceded in death by grandparents Virgie Breaux, Alvin Raymond, Sr., Irene Duval and Edward Mitchell. Max was a 2018 Graduate of St. Amant High School and currently a freshman at LSU. He was a very loving and compassionate young man. Max was deeply loved by his family. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Visitation at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 11AM until 1PM. The Memorial Service will begin at 1PM.

