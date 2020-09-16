1/1
Maxine Claverie Sherman
Maxine Claverie Sherman passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 at the age of 78. She is survived by her daughter, Nikia Sherman Redmond; a son-in-law, Dias R. Redmond; two grandchildren, Taylor and Dias R. Redmond II all of Houston, TX; two sisters, Sally Anne Claverie of San Francisco, CA and Isabella Claverie McCants; brother-in-law Robert McCants, Jr. both of Phoenixville, PA; two step-daughters, Cheryl Wright of Flint, MI and Rhonda Davis Mumphrey of Donaldsonville, LA; two sisters-in-law, Emelda Parker of Napoleonville, LA and Ruth Johnson of Paincourtville, LA. She also leaves to mourn a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, Joseph Sullivan Sherman; her brother, George Nicholas Claverie Jr.; and her sister, Marie Claverie Childs. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Donaldsonville, LA. Her ashes will be laid to rest in Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Mausoleum in Donaldsonville, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 421 St. Patrick Street, Donaldsonville, LA 70346 or the Sisters of the Holy Family, 6901 Chef Menteur Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70126. Arrangements entrusted to Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
