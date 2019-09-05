Maxine Exnicious Belle departed this life on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Clarice Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 72, a native of Napoleonville, LA and a resident of Darrow, LA. Visitation on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church in Napoleonville, LA from 9:00am to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Survived by 1 daughter, Andrea Belle; 1 son, Craig Belle; 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Beatrice Exnicious; 1 brother, Edward "Jock" Exnicious. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019