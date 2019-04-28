Maxine Kimball Smith was born December 1, 1935 and passed away on April 23, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Irwin E. Smith, as well as her children, Natalie D'Aquin (Todd), Bryan Smith, and Karen Arnold (Bob). Also survived by her grandchildren, Aubrey Ueltschey (Lee) and Garrett D'Aquin, Kelsey and Skylon Smith, Michael (Claire), Trevor (Sallie), Graham (Betsy), and Aaron Arnold as well as great-grandchildren Peyton, Ainsley, and Piper Ueltschey, Noah Smith, Cayden Arnold, Virginia Arnold, Graham Jr. and Gray Arnold. She was a devoted homemaker, wife and mother, putting the needs of her family above her own. Known as Granny by her grandchildren, she was a loving, patient grandmother who always had time to play, read, bake, and spend quality time with them, forming traditions that are cherished memories. Private memorial to be held at a later date.