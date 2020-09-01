1/1
Maxine Pruitt Beardon
1945 - 2020
Sister Maxine Pruitt Beardon was born July 31, 1945 in Baton Rouge, LA and departed this earthly life peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in the comfort of her daughter's home, surrounded by her children. She was a 1963 Graduate of Scotlandville High Hornets; Graduate of Southern University A&M College and retired from EBRP School System for 35 years. Her memories of endearment will continue in the lives of her husband, Joseph Beardon; her children, Dr. Everette D. Pruitt (Valerie) Cassandra S. Hill (Dr. Tory) and Vinita G. Pruitt (Berkita Wilson); brother, James H. Parkman. Preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, one daughter and one brother. Visitation Wednesday, September 2, 2020 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Thursday, September 3, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, New Light Baptist Church, 650 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Dr. John E. Montgomery, II Officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
SEP
3
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
New Light Baptist Church
SEP
3
Prayer Service
12:00 PM
New Light Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
