Maxine Smith Ard passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019 of natural causes at the age of 81. She was born in the town of Foxworth in Marion County, Mississippi on September 27, 1937 and her family moved to Louisiana after World War II while she was still a child. Maxine's son William was born weeks before her seventeenth birthday as she was married for the first time when she was 15. She completed night school while working full time at a laundromat and part time at a restaurant. On August 9, 1963 Maxine married Lamon Ard and they moved to Montpelier in October of 1967 and they remained married for 49 years "until death they did part" in 2012. For several years Maxine and Lamon fostered boys for the Child Protection Services. Over the years Maxine worked as a bookkeeper, and for what was once the Terrebonne Lumber Company. She retired from Montpelier Gas and Water in 2010 where she managed the billing services. Maxine is preceded in death by her husband Eddie Lamon Ard, parents Melvin Smith and Annie Bedwell Smith, brother, Waymon Smith and nephews Jerry Lott and Bob Lott. She is survived by her son, William (Bill) Pittman and daughter-in-law Mary Agnes Pittman, grandson Jacob Stephen Pittman, granddaughter Katherine Elizabeth Pittman Poche' and her husband LTJG Alan Poche', and two great grandchildren, Madison Poche' and Natalie Poche'. She is also survived by her sister Lillian Smith Nucico, sister-in-law Betty Smith, niece Patty Smith, nephew Chad Smith, her brother, Cercie Smith and his wife Katherine Smith and his children, David Smith, Michael Smith, Linda Smith, Roger Smith, and niece Patsy Lott Howansky. Visitation at Montpelier Baptist Church from 9:00 AM until religious services at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Services conducted by Bro. Rusty Durand. Interment Montpelier Cemetery, Montpelier, LA 70422. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019

