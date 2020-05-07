Maxine Williams Richard
Maxine Williams Richard entered into eternal rest at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church, Rev. Tommie N. Gipson, Jr., pastor, on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon; Due to Covid-19 restrictions, graveside service will be private. Survivors include her devoted husband, Albert Richard, Jr; children, Alvin (Roslyn) Richard, Alanda Russell, Judy Jacobs, Debbie Richard, and Andre (Melvia) Richard. Six siblings; 13 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Alphonse and Pearl Williams, and one son Larry D. Richard. Arrangements entrusted to A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Services.

Published in The Advocate from May 7 to May 8, 2020.
