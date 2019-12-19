Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Winston. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maxine Darnell Spears Winston entered eternal rest on December 2, 2019. Visitation will be at Shady Grove First Missionary Baptist Church 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday December 21, 2019. Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. Dr. Kenneth W. Chandler officiating. She was a member of Christ the King Baptist Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Maxine was united in matrimony with Joseph M. Winston on July 16, 1983 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, together they reared her stepdaughters Camille and La Tonia Winston. After the death of Joe Winston she married Howard Scruggs, in 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and together they reared he stepson Nigil Duckworths. She retired from the Milwaukee Public School System having served as a School Social Worker, Director of Special Education and Pupil Services, and School Social Work Supervisor. Maxine leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Howard Scruggs, stepson Nigil Duckworths of Milwaukee, WI; two stepdaughters, Camille Winston, Little Rock, AK and La Tonia Winston, Deerfield, Il; her mother, Lovie Clipps Spears, Baker, LA; Godmother, Elizabeth Green, Baton Rouge, LA; one sister Rev. Lois S Le Duff (Randy); one brother Carl Spears (Eddah), two nieces, Avril and Carelle Spears of Baton Rouge, LA; Godson, Jason Clipps, League City, TX; one uncle, Jimmy Lee Clipps, Baton Rouge, LA; one aunt, Rachel C Victor, Breaux Bridge, LA.; Devoted cousins, Alvin Clipps (Della); Anor Elaine Curley and Charles Wayne Clipps, Milwaukee, WI; and a host of other relatives and friends. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019

