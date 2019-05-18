Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxwell Gantt Kees Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gantt Kees (Maxwell Gantt Kees, Jr.), 53-year-old native of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 5, 2019. As a lifelong, highly respected, and talented musician with an impressive resume, Gantt had a successful career doing what he loved-playing drums. He was also a wildly enthusiastic and knowledgeable fan of all sports, especially LSU and Saints football. Nothing made him happier than watching sports on TV with his father and friends and eating Louisiana cuisine like crawfish and blackened gator. Though his later life was troubled by illness, Gantt was known for his positive attitude in the face of overwhelming physical adversity, a kind and gentle nature, great sense of humor, and deep devotion to his son, Collins. Those who met Gantt immediately responded to his warm and open heart, and he loved and was loved by many friends in Louisiana and Tennessee. He will be deeply missed by his family and those friends. Gantt is survived by his son, Collins Gower Kees, of Thompson's Station, TN; his father, Maxwell Gantt Kees, Sr., of Baton Rouge; sister, Gayle Joanne Kees and wife, Karen Moss, of Baton Rouge; brother, Jesse Morgan Kees, of Austin, TX; step-daughter, Mackenzie Finney, of Thompson's Station, TN; stepmother, Robbye Duke, of Baton Rouge; uncle, Digby Kirby and wife Pam, of Denver, CO; and aunt, Paula Cooper and husband, Richard, of Bokeelia, FL. Cousins include Brooke Forbis, Lafayette, LA; Holly Kirby Pisarello and husband, Dale Misiek, DMD, Charlotte, NC; Billy Forbis and wife Heather, Monroe, LA; and wife, Jaime Kees, Thompson's Station, TN. Gantt is predeceased by his mother, Susan Kirby; aunt, Nancy Kirby; maternal grandparents, Verne and Harriet Kirby; step-grandmother, Gwen Kirby; and paternal grandparents, Jesse and Pauline Kees. A celebration in honor of Gantt's life will be held in Baton Rouge, with date and place to be announced later. Memorial contributions may be made in Gantt's name to Davita Dialysis or to a kidney foundation or association of your choice.

