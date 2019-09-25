May Harrison Bruser was born in Birmingham, AL and passed away September 20, 2019 at her residence in Baton Rouge, LA at age 42. May attended and was confirmed at St. James Episcopal Church and was a graduate of St. James Episcopal School. She received her Bachelors of Science and Juris Doctorate degrees from Louisiana State University where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. Mae was an accomplished pastel portrait painter and a talented make-up artist. She loved to play the piano and was an avid reader. A witty and sweet person, she was beautiful inside and out. Mae adored her family and was especially a wonderful and involved mother with her girls. She is survived by her husband, Jeremy James Bruser, Baton Rouge; daughters, Georgia Camille Bruser and Lily Ines' Bruser, both of Baton Rouge; parents, Dr. George Wilson Harrison IV and Elizabeth Searcy Harrison; mother in law, Adonna Gay Wright Bruser; and father in law, Herbert Brent Bruser. Mae is also survived by her aunts, uncles, cousins, and beloved friends. She is preceded by her grandparents, Col. Ralfe Clayton Searcy and Elizabeth Wilkinson Searcy, and George Wilson Harrison III and Sara Chambless Harrison. A private family service was held Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at St. James Episcopal Church, Baton Rouge. Services were conducted by The Rev. Christopher R. Duncan and The Reverend Ralph F. Howe, Jr. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Art Department of The Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, 3200 Woodland Ridge Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019