May Janet Navarre, age 83, rejoiced out of this world on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and May Navarre; and 2 sisters, JoeAnn and Henrietta Navarre. She leaves to cherish her memories her 6 children, Leonard Warner (Jane), John Warner (Sylvia), Lisa and Raynell Navarre, Katrina N Anderson (Gerald), and Najia Jacques; 19 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; 6 siblings, Clarice Lyons, Henry Navarre Jr., Angela Ramsey, Patricia Hall (Wilma), and Ricardo Navarre; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends of the Family, Pastor, Officers, and Members of Greater Galilee Baptist Church, First Agape Baptist Church, Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Church, New Home Full Gospel Church, RB Construction, TCA-Vinney Reynolds Head Start, Walmart Tchoupitoulas 5022, Calliope High Steppers, Buggy Riders, Scene Booster's Mothers and Lady Jet Setter Clubs are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, November 14, 2019, 11:00 AM, at First Agape Baptist Church, 3219 Thalia St. New Orleans, La. Pastor Eddie Payne. Officiating Pastor Jerry J. Henry, Jr. of Greater Galilee Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment Private. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447. Please visit www.pfsneworleans.com to sign online guestbook
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019