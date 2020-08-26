1/1
May Maria Dedon
May Maria Dedon, a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Baker, passed away on August 23, 2020 at the age of 85. She departed her family and friends to join The Lord her God In the glorious room & new body He had prepared for her. She left this world filled with God's greatest gift...Love. A part of our hearts are broken, they will not mend; until the Lord brings us together again. May served in both the U.S. Army and Navy, and a member of the WAC. She loved globe hopping and seeing the world and was a happy member of the Good Sam Club. May served as State Director from 2004 to 2008 and retired as a family court secondary supervisor. She is survived by her husband, Don W. Dedon; daughters, Tarra L. Ferguson of Slaughter and Tonna M. Dedon of Denham Springs; sons, Opey G. Dedon of Houston, TX, and Owny W. Dedon and wife Vicky of Hammond; sister, Joy M. Kaufman of New Roads; and 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl J. Davis, Sr. and Marie Davis; brothers, Earl J. Davis Jr., Stanley E. Davis, James H. Davis, Burnell Davis, and Lionel Davis; grandchild, Gabrielle Ferguson; son-in-law, Paul P. Ferguson; and daughter-in-law, Thanhha Nicole Pham. Visitation will be at St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church on August 28, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m., celebrated by Father Frank Bass. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Baker.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
01:00 PM
St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
