May Maria Dedon, a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Baker, passed away on August 23, 2020 at the age of 85. She departed her family and friends to join The Lord her God In the glorious room & new body He had prepared for her. She left this world filled with God's greatest gift...Love. A part of our hearts are broken, they will not mend; until the Lord brings us together again. May served in both the U.S. Army and Navy, and a member of the WAC. She loved globe hopping and seeing the world and was a happy member of the Good Sam Club. May served as State Director from 2004 to 2008 and retired as a family court secondary supervisor. She is survived by her husband, Don W. Dedon; daughters, Tarra L. Ferguson of Slaughter and Tonna M. Dedon of Denham Springs; sons, Opey G. Dedon of Houston, TX, and Owny W. Dedon and wife Vicky of Hammond; sister, Joy M. Kaufman of New Roads; and 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl J. Davis, Sr. and Marie Davis; brothers, Earl J. Davis Jr., Stanley E. Davis, James H. Davis, Burnell Davis, and Lionel Davis; grandchild, Gabrielle Ferguson; son-in-law, Paul P. Ferguson; and daughter-in-law, Thanhha Nicole Pham. Visitation will be at St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church on August 28, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m., celebrated by Father Frank Bass. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Baker.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store