Mayola Rodney LaVergne entered into eternal rest at the age of 93. Survived by her daughter, Willie Mae Autrey (Otis); grandchildren, Tacyra Nicole and Candace LaBree Autrey. Visitation Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Evangelist Starr Paul officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 20 to July 23, 2019