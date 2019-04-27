Mazie Guerin, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age of 95. She was a resident of Plaquemine and a native of Morganza, La. Visiting will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 12pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 2pm, celebrated by Father Jason Palermo. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her children, Richard Guerin Jr and wife René, Dee Billings and husband Wayne, Kenny Guerin and wife Donna, and Blair Guerin and wife Julie; grandchildren, Richard Guerin III, Bradley Guerin, Robbie Guerin, Dawn Autin, Callie Hooper, Christy Barras, Derek Guerin, Kendra Brown, Austin Guerin and Ryan Guerin; seventeen great grandchildren; sister, Shirley Cannon; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by the love of her life, Richard Guerin Sr.; grandson, John Kirkland Guerin; parents, Morris Sr and Rachel Chustz Guerin; and siblings, Hazel Pourciau, Irene Purpera, Murphy Oubre, Morris Oubre, Jr, Sam Oubre, John Oubre, Nora Serio, Dorothy Cashio, Wilfred Oubre and Lola Sullivan. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Honorary pallbearer will be Tommy LeBlanc. Mazie was an excellent gardener, an even more excellent cook, was totally devoted to her family and loved to pick pecans. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2019