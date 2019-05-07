McArthur "Dave" Perry Sr. was welcomed home peacefully at the age of 72 on May 2, 2019. He was a Sergeant in the U.S Army. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Martha Perry of Jackson, LA for 49 years. He had one daughter, Cassandra (Michael) Elliott of Jackson, LA, two sons, Monteral Perry Sr. of Baton Rouge, LA and McArthur (Marsha) Perry Jr. of Zachary, LA. He leaves to cherish his memory, two sisters, Easter Knighten and Harriet Perry of Ethel, LA; seven brothers, Charlie Jr., Eddie Lee, Felix , Billy Ray and John Perry of Ethel, LA, Oscar and Willie Perry of Baton Rouge, LA; 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, beloved extended family and treasured friends. Visiting will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 5:00PM – 7:00PM at Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, LA. A Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Pentecostal Church of Wilson, 7023 Carruth Rd, Wilson, LA. Visiting 9:00 AM until service.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 9, 2019