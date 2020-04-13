Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for McCall Steven Chustz. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Send Flowers Obituary

McCall Steven Chustz was born on April 29, 2003, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to John "Johnny" and Brandi Grezaffi Chustz. McCall walked into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 6, 2020, at the age of 16. McCall was a Junior at Catholic High School of Baton Rouge, class of 2021. He was very creative and loved media arts and design. His attention to detail shined through all of his work. He loved to create music and would spend hours mixing beats on his soundboard and rapping over them. He recently had the honor of serving on the Healing Place Church production and audio team. His role was to create an excellent worship music experience that would ultimately lead hurting people to Jesus Christ. He considered this team a great blessing to him even though he was a blessing so many others. His favorite series was Band of Brothers, and he always had an appreciation and respect for the men who fought bravely in

He had a natural ability to nurture people, both young and old. He was empathetic to others' feelings and could intuitively sense when people needed to be comforted. If someone spoke negatively about themselves, he would lift them without hesitation. There wasn't a night that went by that he didn't hug, kiss, and tell his mom that he loved her. He was wise beyond his years and was always the handyman around the house. If something didn't work, he was your guy. His capability and maturity made him someone that adults and kids could trust. McCall had an excellent understanding of how things worked, especially when it came to working for his dad's electrical contracting business. After his first summer of work, McCall received excellent job evaluation scores and was on track to further his knowledge. If you knew him well or barely at all, you would certainly remember how his smile would light up a room. When talking to any of his friends and family, they will tell you that he was always dancing and full of life. He loved to dance even though he had NO rhythm because not only did it make him happy, he knew it would put a smile on everyone else's face. McCall knew his Savior, Jesus Christ. He had a servant's heart and put others before himself. His faith, compassion, and acts of kindness brought the love of Jesus to his family, friends, and so many others. McCall was always the one who initiated the blessing during meals and prayer with his family. He was bold in his faith and believed in the power of prayer. McCall had a deep love for his family and cherished the time they spent together. He loved spending quality time with his grandparents in the country and at the camp on False River. If he had the choice, these are the two places he would live. McCall had a real passion for the outdoors, and one could always find him either hunting, fishing, hiking, boating, or mud-riding. Some of McCall's favorite adventures were in Colorado, whether it was snowboarding, hiking, or visiting his sister in Boulder. He never took for granted God's creation of the outdoors. McCall loved to cook and eat. You could catch him using the cutting board any second he could, even if it was to cut the leaves off of one strawberry. He was always buying exotic fruits and cutting them on the board as if he were a professional chef. However, he would conveniently "forget" to clean/put the board away every time. McCall would never pass up the opportunity to be pampered no matter how "weird" his friends may have thought it was. If his mom or sister were getting a pedicure, he had to get one. If they were doing a face mask, he was ready for one too. If he had the opportunity to take a shower or bath, he would choose the bubble bath. He couldn't go to sleep unless he blow-dried his hair. He loved candles and diffusing essential oils to help him relax. He was never afraid to admit that he had a soft side, which we loved about him. McCall inspired everyone with his faith, creativity, work ethic, and, most importantly, his big heart. It's easy to say that McCall participated in common hobbies for a young man, but if anyone knew him, they know that he was so much more than the typical teenager. He is survived by his parents, John "Johnny" and Brandi Chustz; older sister, Riley Chustz; younger brother, Landen Chustz; grandparents, Peggy Porche Chustz and Paul and Peggy Tillman Grezaffi; aunts and uncles, Angel Chustz Thompson (Joey), Tiffany Chustz Davis (Bruce), Jeff Grezaffi (Malenda), and Joseph Grezaffi; canine companions, Millie Gace, Sazi Grace, and Isabella "Bell Bell"; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. McCall is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John Steven "Tootie" Chustz, special cousin, Darian Chustz, and paternal and maternal great grandparents. A private service celebrating the life and faith of McCall will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Honorary Pallbearers Lifting McCall Up to His Heavenly Father: Landen Chustz, Brennan Bates, Ryan Bates, Nathan Davis, Andrew Grezaffi, Hunter Grezaffi, Andrew Esposito, Jacob Hamilton, Grayson Moore, Carsyn Smith , Garrett Stuprich, and Jordan Sylvester. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations are made to the local nonprofit, Empower 225 - McCall Chustz Memorial Fund at https://www.mightycause.com/story/Mccallchustzmemorialfund Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, Baton Rouge www.churchfuneralservices.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020 