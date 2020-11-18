1/1
McHenry Allen Sr.
McHenry Allen Sr. entered into eternal rest on November 13, 2020 at the age of 82. He was a Paint & Body Specialist. Survived by his daughters, Lorita Allen, Marilyn Monroe Wallace Francis and Shawn Cummings; sons, McHenry Allen, Jr. and Herbert Christopher Wallace; sister, Linda A. Stewart; brother, Henry Williams; 10 grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Ada Warren Allen; parents, John Allen and Olivia Wallace Allen. Visitation Friday, November 20, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
NOV
20
Service
11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
November 18, 2020
Linda and Family,

I'd like to express my deepest sympathy for your loss. May God comfort you and help you through this difficult time of pain and grief.
Victoria Hornsby & Family
Friend
