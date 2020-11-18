McHenry Allen Sr. entered into eternal rest on November 13, 2020 at the age of 82. He was a Paint & Body Specialist. Survived by his daughters, Lorita Allen, Marilyn Monroe Wallace Francis and Shawn Cummings; sons, McHenry Allen, Jr. and Herbert Christopher Wallace; sister, Linda A. Stewart; brother, Henry Williams; 10 grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Ada Warren Allen; parents, John Allen and Olivia Wallace Allen. Visitation Friday, November 20, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.