Meade Sanders, Jr. 75, passed away May 12, 2019, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. He was a resident of Baton Rouge. He was preceded in death by his parents , Meade Sander, Sr. and Beatrice F. Sanders. He is survived by his sister Alice S. Comish of Columbia, SC and his brother Joel E. Sanders of Baton Rouge. He is also survived by four nephews, Christopher Comish of Pensacola Beach, FL, Jonathan Comish of Columbia, SC Benjamin Sanders and Jeffrey Sanders of Baton Rouge. Meade graduated from Istrouma High School and attended LSU. He was a veteran and served in the army. Meade also worked as a pipefitter with the Local 198. He was an avid reader and history enthusiast. He loved telling and retelling corny jokes to the delight of some and dismay of others. Visitation start at 10:00 am with services to follow at 11:00 am held at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, La 70815 on Wednesday, May 15th. There will be a burial to follow at the Louisiana National Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 13 to May 15, 2019