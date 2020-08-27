1/1
Mearlee W. "Mearl" Chaney
Mearlee W. "Mearl" Chaney entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was an 82 year old native of Ethel, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Mt. Pleasant B.C.,1743 Convention St., Baton Rouge, on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 8-10:00 a.m.; graveside service at St.John Family Cemetery, Wilson, Louisiana conducted by Rev. Charlie Green. Survivors include her children, Michael Chaney and Paula Chaney Slifkin(Steve); grandchildren, Andra Chaney and Audrey LeBeauf; sisters, Mattie Armstrong, Cleveland, Ohio and Zearlee Miligan; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Viewing
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant B.C.
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
