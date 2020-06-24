On Friday, April 3, 2020 at 5:58 pm at Tulane University Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, Brother Medrick Jupiter fought the good fight and is now home with his loving Father. He was 83, a native of Napoleonville, LA and a resident of New Orleans, LA. Visitation on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church, Napoleonville, LA from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm followed by a graveside service in the church cemetery at 1:00pm. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.